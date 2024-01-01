1mg THC Green Mango Seltzer

by Upstate Elevator Supply Co.
Step into the hemp-derived groove with Upstate’s 1mg Green Mango Seltzer. Bright, crisp, tangy, and tart, this guilt-free seltzer is sweetened with just 1g of organic blue agave before adding the finishing touch: a light, 1mg of our fast-acting, hemp-derived THC for an alcohol-free social microbuzz. And as always, we used no artificial colors or flavors to keep things truly guilt-free. 15:1 CBD:THC ratio.

Upstate Elevator Supply Co.
Upstate Elevator Supply Co. is a Burlington, Vermont CBD company that makes ingestible, beverage, pet, and topical products that elevate your everyday life.
