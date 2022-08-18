Our 1:1:1 Organic Full Spectrum capsules are crafted from USDA certified organic CBD and CBG dominant hemp flower grown on Vermont farms. They feature CBD’s lesser known acidic, or “Raw” form known as CBDA. CBDA is the compound that is most often found in fresh hemp flower. It is only after heating raw hemp that we arrive upon CBD through the process of decarboxylation. Recent studies have shown CBDA to be significantly more bioavailable than CBD, meaning that it’s easier for the body to absorb.



Dubbed “The Mother of all Cannabinoids” Cannabigerol or CBG plays a pivotal role in the synthesis of all the other cannabinoids within the hemp plant. While there are few published studies on the effects of CBDA and CBG, preliminary research suggests that they effect the body’s endocannabinoid system differently than CBD, while also providing modulating effects when administered in conjunction with CBD.



USDA certified organic hemp

Made with organic ingredients

Pesticide free

Non-GMO

Full-Spectrum Cannabinoid Extract

Vegan

Serving Size: 30mg per capsule (900mg total cannabinoids)



Ingredients: Organic Coconut Oil, Organic Full Spectrum Hemp Extract, Vegetarian Capsules



*Note: The shade of the CBD oil in our capsules may vary by batch due to slight differences in the production process. Every batch is 3rd party lab tested for quality and consistency.