About this product
Dubbed “The Mother of all Cannabinoids” Cannabigerol or CBG plays a pivotal role in the synthesis of all the other cannabinoids within the hemp plant. While there are few published studies on the effects of CBDA and CBG, preliminary research suggests that they effect the body’s endocannabinoid system differently than CBD, while also providing modulating effects when administered in conjunction with CBD.
USDA certified organic hemp
Made with organic ingredients
Pesticide free
Non-GMO
Full-Spectrum Cannabinoid Extract
Vegan
Serving Size: 30mg per capsule (900mg total cannabinoids)
Ingredients: Organic Coconut Oil, Organic Full Spectrum Hemp Extract, Vegetarian Capsules
*Note: The shade of the CBD oil in our capsules may vary by batch due to slight differences in the production process. Every batch is 3rd party lab tested for quality and consistency.