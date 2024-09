Upstate’s Raspberry gummy pucks are nighttime chill supreme in squishy, fruity form. Each puck is filled with 10mg of pure, hemp-derived THC for a deep body high and topped off with 5mg each of CBD and CBN for relief and relaxation. For those who don’t want the full puck power, they’re pre-scored into microdose 2mg wedges, so you can dial in your restfulness all the way from “cat nap” to “Rip Van Winkle.”

