50mg THC Sativa Sour Starfruit Gummies

by Upstate Elevator Supply Co.
THC —CBD —

About this product

The true flavor of our Upstate Elevator Sour Starfruit sativa gummy pucks is tough to pin down, but the effects are nothing but up, up, UP. Each sweet and sour puck is loaded with 10mg of hemp-derived craft THC, and boosted straight to the stratosphere with natural, straight-from-the-plant sativa terpenes for extra elevation and a tropical head high like no other. And since they’re divided into microdosable 2mg wedges, you can adjust your ride to whatever elevation suits your mood.
About this brand

Upstate Elevator Supply Co.
Upstate Elevator Supply Co. is a Burlington, Vermont CBD company that makes ingestible, beverage, pet, and topical products that elevate your everyday life.
