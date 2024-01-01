5mg THC + 5mg CBD Watermelon Gummies, 20ct

by Upstate Elevator Supply Co.
THC —CBD —

About this product

Forget the picnic blanket; Upstate’s Fast Acting Watermelon Gummies have all the same juicy fun, without any of the ants or sunburn. Only natural ingredients go into making these taste like a fresh slice of watermelon, and because we know your time is valuable, we nano-infused the 5mg each of hemp-derived THC and CBD for effects that hit in as little as 15 minutes. It’s our way of helping make your day a little bit brighter.

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Upstate Elevator Supply Co.
Upstate Elevator Supply Co.
Shop products
Upstate Elevator Supply Co. is a Burlington, Vermont CBD company that makes ingestible, beverage, pet, and topical products that elevate your everyday life.
Notice a problem?Report this item