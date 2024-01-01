Forget the picnic blanket; Upstate’s Fast Acting Watermelon Gummies have all the same juicy fun, without any of the ants or sunburn. Only natural ingredients go into making these taste like a fresh slice of watermelon, and because we know your time is valuable, we nano-infused the 5mg each of hemp-derived THC and CBD for effects that hit in as little as 15 minutes. It’s our way of helping make your day a little bit brighter.

