For an afterwork chill out extraordinaire, reach for Upstate’s Fast Acting Yuzu Gummies. We crafted these with natural ingredients for a tart and tangy burst of yuzu flavor, and nano-infused our THC for effects that hit in as little as 15 minutes. Made with a potent 5mg each of hemp-derived THC+CBG, it’s a perfectly balanced comedown after a long day — or a kickstart to a long night.

