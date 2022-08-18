Soothe + Recover



This superstar botanical blend features Eucalyptus, Peppermint, Clove and Lavender. These botanicals promote muscle recovery and relaxation through a combination of both warming and cooling properties. The aromatic profile is uplifting, refreshing and rejuvenating. Great to use before and after sports activities or any physical exertion like yard work that may cause stiffness and pain. Our creams are hand made in small batches in our cGMP certified and FDA registered production facility in Burlington Vermont. This vertically integrated manufacturing process ensures that our products are produced with the utmost level of care and precision. All Upstate hemp ingredients are third party tested for potency, pesticides and heavy metals to ensure purity and our topicals are never tested on animals. Upstate hemp is sustainably grown in the fertile soils of Vermont using organic practices. Our hand harvested whole plant hemp crops produce a full spectrum hemp oil that’s brimming with cannabidiol (CBD), terpenes, minor cannabinoids and other beneficial phytonutrients.



Suggested Use: Perfect for soothing everyday aches and pains from exercise and exertion. Apply generously to affected area to comfort muscles and joints.



3.4oz (750mg CBD) Airless Pump Container, yielding 7.5mg CBD per pump

Powerful Botanical + CBD Ingredients

Soothing Natural Scent

Free From Suspect Chemicals

Third Party Potency and Purity Testing

Never Tested On Animals

Made in Vermont From Artfully Sourced Global Materials



Ingredients: Aloe Barbadensis (Aloe) Leaf Juice, *Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, *Alcohol, Emulsifying Wax (Cetyl Alcohol, Stearyl Alcohol, Polysorbate 60), Glycerin, Stearic Acid, *Olea Europaea (Olive Fruit) Oil, *Simmondsia Chinensis (Jojoba Seed) Oil, *Aspalathus Linearis (Rooibos) Leaf Extract, *Persea Gratissima (Avocado) Oil, *Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Hamamelis, Virginiana (Witch Hazel) Water, Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower Seed) Oil, Daucus Carota Sativa (Carrot Seed) Oil, Dimethylaminoethanol Bitartrate (DMAE Bitartrate), Dimethyl Sulfone (MSM), *Camellia Sinensis (Green Tea) Leaf Extract, *Rosmarinus Officinalis (Rosemary) Leaf Extract, *Salix Alba (White Willow Bark) Extract, *Melia Azadirachta (Neem Seed) Oil , Tocopherol (Vitamin E), Xanthan Gum, Proprietary Essential Oil Blend