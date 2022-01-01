About this product
Our Upstate Elevator Hemp Chewy Joint Bites support healthy joint function and mobility in dogs of all ages. Made with hemp meal, hemp seed oil, and full spectrum CBD hemp extract to optimize nutritional value.
Serving Size: 2.5mg CBD per chew; 75mg per bottle
Active Ingredients: 500mg Glucosamine HCl (shrimp & crab), 250mg Proprietary Hemp Blend (hemp meal, hemp seed oil, hemp extract), 50mg Chondroitin Sulfate, 15mg Boswellia Serrata Powder, 5mg Sodium Hyaluronate (HA)
Inactive Ingredients: Arabic gum, brewers yeast, buffered white distilled vinegar, canola oil, chicken liver powder, citric acid, coconut oil, guar gum, green tea extract, natural mixed tocopherols, rosemary extract, silicon dioxide, spearmint, sunflower lecithin, tetrasodium, pyrophosphate, vegetable glycerin, vegetable oil.
About this brand
Upstate Elevator Supply Co.
Upstate Elevator Supply Co. is a Burlington, Vermont CBD company that makes ingestible, beverage, pet, and topical products that elevate your everyday life.