Urb Finest Flowers
About this product
Urb Finest Flowers Chocolate delivers a sweet balance of chocolate and Delta 8 THC.
Created with premium ingredients, our Delta 8 THC infused chocolate bar invokes a feeling of luxury with it’s smooth and creamy texture.
Cookies ‘N’ Creme: The perfect mashup. Chocolate cookies and vanilla crème flavoring create this iconic flavor.
300 MG per bar | 25 MG per piece
Created with premium ingredients, our Delta 8 THC infused chocolate bar invokes a feeling of luxury with it’s smooth and creamy texture.
Cookies ‘N’ Creme: The perfect mashup. Chocolate cookies and vanilla crème flavoring create this iconic flavor.
300 MG per bar | 25 MG per piece
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!