Smooth your skin, boost your mood. This naturally fragrant body oil seals in moisture after bathing, leaving skin beautifully soft—and never greasy. The best part of your day. We start with a base of hemp seed, olive and sunflower seed oils, enriched with herbal essential oils. This antioxidant-packed formula helps to control excess oil and protect the skin’s barrier. The crisp, herbaceous scent is deeply relaxing.