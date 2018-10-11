About this strain
Space Candy originally comes from Heroes of the Farm, who bred this hybrid strain by crossing Cherry Space Queen and Cotton Candy. The genetic combination is as decadent as it sounds, as Space Candy inherits a unique flavor profile of candied apples and sweet cherry, counterbalanced by more tame earthy notes. Its effects may take some time to taper in, but once they do, expect to experience the mind-body balance of invigorating euphoria and deep physical relaxation.
Space Candy effects
Reported by real people like you
80 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
73% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
56% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
53% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
