About this product
A deeply hydrating topical infused with pure hemp-derived CBD oil, aloe vera, and plant-based lipids. A face moisturizer that leaves your skin feeling smooth and soothed, with only natural ingredients and no greasy mess.
Ingredients: aloe vera, rice bran oil, jojoba oil, coconut oil, glycerin, vegetable emulsifying wax, optiphen plus, agricultural hemp oil
Ingredients: aloe vera, rice bran oil, jojoba oil, coconut oil, glycerin, vegetable emulsifying wax, optiphen plus, agricultural hemp oil
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!