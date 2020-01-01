As a subsidiary of Cofan USA, we’re able to leverage their 30 years of experience in thermal management, and combine that with our revolutionary 3-pad flip chip design to create LED products that are not only beautifully designed, but will lower your energy costs by up to 70%. Ursa’s 3-pad flip chip technology allows our lights to be incredibly efficient and durable, thanks to low-temperature bonding and passive cooling techniques. Our vision is set on changing the cannabis industry, creating a new standard in efficiency and affordability.