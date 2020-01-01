 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Ursa Lighting
Ursa Lighting Cover Photo

Ursa Lighting

Design. Innovation. Power

About Ursa Lighting

As a subsidiary of Cofan USA, we’re able to leverage their 30 years of experience in thermal management, and combine that with our revolutionary 3-pad flip chip design to create LED products that are not only beautifully designed, but will lower your energy costs by up to 70%. Ursa’s 3-pad flip chip technology allows our lights to be incredibly efficient and durable, thanks to low-temperature bonding and passive cooling techniques. Our vision is set on changing the cannabis industry, creating a new standard in efficiency and affordability.