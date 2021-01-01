About this product

Terpenes from our 2017 crop: "CT Abacus"



predominant compounds in this extract are Nerolidol-trans, Linalool, Humulene, A-bisabolol, Terpineol, B-Pinene, Limonene



$30/ml



Does not contain THC



Keep out of reach of children



Keep out of eyes



Concentrate - is Non-Consumable (should only be used as an additive in other consumables - extremely high in purity) Mixing 1-2 drops inside another product allows the essential oils to be diluted.



This product has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and is not intended to diagnose, treat or prevent any disease.