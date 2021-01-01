Loading…
Logo for the brand US HempCare

US HempCare

Real terpenes - CT Abacus

About this product

Terpenes from our 2017 crop: "CT Abacus"

predominant compounds in this extract are Nerolidol-trans, Linalool, Humulene, A-bisabolol, Terpineol, B-Pinene, Limonene

$30/ml

Does not contain THC

Keep out of reach of children

Keep out of eyes

Concentrate - is Non-Consumable (should only be used as an additive in other consumables - extremely high in purity) Mixing 1-2 drops inside another product allows the essential oils to be diluted.

This product has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and is not intended to diagnose, treat or prevent any disease.
