  3. usmarijuanaseed.com A division of ISOseeds LLC
All the best seeds without the customs hassle!!

We at ISOseeds LLC. are striving to be the best United States Cannabis/Marijuana seed bank. We offer a good variety of auto flower, concealed grow, feminized and medical grade seeds and will continue to add more as our business continues to grow. We acquire our seeds from a very reputable company which means our seeds will always be fresh. All orders will ship USPS priority or Fedex ground priority. All orders over $50.00 will ship free and any orders $100.00 and over will receive a free piece of glass art of our choosing. Due to the nature of our products, we are only able to accept crypto currency but using crypto is much easier than you think! Just download a wallet and when you select check out it will transfer you to your wallet to finish the purchase. If you would like a particular strain we do not currently offer, let us know and we will try to accommodate.

