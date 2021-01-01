About this product

Auto NP Ultra Mass Feminized Seeds (Oasis Genetics)

Auto NP Ultra Mass is an Indica dominant strain that has a medium CBD content. With this in mind, she will definitely help to ease the symptoms of stress, pain and anxiety.



This particular strain is genetically linked to the Critical Mass strain and the Low Ryder strain. Both of the parent strains are known for their relaxing effects. With that being said, the genetics from the Critical Mass strain tend to make Auto NP grow fast and end up being fairly large sized. The buds usually end up being tight as well as the internodal spacing ends up being tight as well.



Flowering time for this plant is around 8 weeks. It can be grown indoors, in a greenhouse or outdoors. The plant does tend to end up fairly tall so it will need a bit of space.



Auto NP Ultra Mass seeds are available in 2, 3 and 5 packs. If you are looking for seeds in a larger quantity, please contact us and we will do everything we can to fulfill your request.



We ship our collectible marijuana seeds in stealthy packages so your nosy neighbors won’t know what is being delivered. The great part about being a United States Seed Bank is that you don’t have to worry about international customs and our shipping costs are much cheaper.



Contact US

If you have any suggestions on product, please contact us and let us know. We do everything we can to ensure that our customers are 100% satisfied and will work hard to fulfill your request. We look forward to hearing your feedback and will get back with you as soon as possible. Thanks again and happy shopping!



If you are looking for any CBD products, please visit our website usCBDsales.com



Auto NP Ultra Mass Feminized Seeds (Oasis Genetics)