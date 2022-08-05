About this product
Get your full-spectrum hemp-derived CBD with a single edible gummy bear. Small, delicious, and made with organic ingredients. These gummy bears are sure to give you that sensation you’re looking for when it comes to quality hemp CBD edibles.
Organic CBD gummies are here in small, delicious gummy bear bites, each with 15mg of Full-Spectrum Hemp-Derived CBD. Give these CBD edibles a shot, you’ll be glad you did! These are a great way to enjoy CBD without having to take a tincture oil or a topical.
These delicious gummies are Organic and Vegan.
With 60 or more per container, these fruity little bears pack the perfect punch of full-spectrum CBD. Approximately 900 mg per container is around 15 mg each
Organic CBD Gummy Ingredients:
Organic Glucose Syrup (wheat), Organic Cane Sugar, coconut oil, Pectin, Citric Acid, Ascorbic Acid, Natural Flavors, Natural Colors (organic concentrated apple, organic carrot, organic pumpkin, organic black currant), Wheat Starch, Full Spectrum CBD. Manufactured on shared equipment with milk, soy, coconut, fish gelatin, and sulfites
Contains: Wheat
About this brand
We focus on quality control to ensure that all of our products are held to the highest standards. They are tested regularly for consistency, potency, and purity.
Utoya’s new "Entourage Blend" incorporates several active cannabinoids along with other key supporting cannabinoids to create the first line of products that offers effects like no other hemp derived product on the market today. On top of the strategic formulas we are using Live Resin terpenes derived directly from the flower with NO solvents completing the Entourage in a way that you will certainly appreciate. Available in Vapes, Edibles, Chocolates, Beverages and Flower.
We also take pride in our Online Vape Builder! With 6 different Cannabinoid blends to pair with 10 different Live Resin Terpenes, there is a blend for everyone!
At Utoya, our primary goal is to impact lives across the country. We do that by providing effective alternative solutions.
We stand behind our commitment to inspire hope and restore happiness. There’s always an alternative.