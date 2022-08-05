About this product
About Utoya’s 40mg Organic Sour Gummy Worms in a Bag
Packaging Type: Bag, jar and deli container
Amount Per Package: 11 pieces bag. 19 count in jar and 81 count per lb
Units: 1
Delta 8 THC Per Gummy: 40 mg
Delta 8 THC Per Unit: 440 mg, 760 mg, 3240 mg per pound
One of the most popular gummies is now paired with the incredible power of Delta 8 THC. These sour gummies are potent and carry more Delta 8 THC than our organic sour gummy. The Sour Gummy Worms contain 40mg each of Delta 8 THC.
They deliver a powerful head and body sensation that will have you feeling amazing. These fruity and sour treats pack the perfect punch of Delta 8 THC.
About this brand
We focus on quality control to ensure that all of our products are held to the highest standards. They are tested regularly for consistency, potency, and purity.
Utoya’s new "Entourage Blend" incorporates several active cannabinoids along with other key supporting cannabinoids to create the first line of products that offers effects like no other hemp derived product on the market today. On top of the strategic formulas we are using Live Resin terpenes derived directly from the flower with NO solvents completing the Entourage in a way that you will certainly appreciate. Available in Vapes, Edibles, Chocolates, Beverages and Flower.
We also take pride in our Online Vape Builder! With 6 different Cannabinoid blends to pair with 10 different Live Resin Terpenes, there is a blend for everyone!
At Utoya, our primary goal is to impact lives across the country. We do that by providing effective alternative solutions.
We stand behind our commitment to inspire hope and restore happiness. There’s always an alternative.