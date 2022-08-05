About this product
Disposable Delta 8 Live Resin Vape
Total Extract: 1000mg
Total Delta-8 THC 850 mg – 920mg
Total Terpene / Trace Cannabinoids 50 mg – 100 mg
Cutting Agents: None
Our One gram disposable delta 8 vape is one of the most potent and balanced Delta 8 vape experiences available on the market! Our high-quality ceramic coil disposables are far superior to traditional cartridges, by providing even burns and more reliable performance with no intrusion of metals. There are no cutting agents used in any of our delta-8 THC vapes! This means that the inside of your disposable vape is made with only pure distillate and live-resin cannabis-derived terpenes (CDT). There is no MCT, no Propylene Glycol (PG), no Vegetable Glycerin (VG), no Vitamin E, and no Alcohol of any kind to ensure the most pure vaping experience.
CANNABINOID LIVE RESIN TERPENE PROFILE
Delta 8 Banana OG Indica Dominant Hybrid
Delta 8 Blueberry Diesel Sativa Dominant Hybrid
Delta 8 Pineapple Express Sativa Dominant Hybrid
Delta 8 Lemon Jack Sativa Dominant Hybrid
Delta 8 Mango Kush Sativa Dominant Hybrid
Delta 8 Mimosa Sativa Dominant Hybrid
Delta 8 Cereal Milk Indica Dominant Hybrid
Delta 8 White Runtz Hybrid
Disclaimer: All are technically Hybrid strains, however, some have slightly different dominant effects. Sativa means more energetic or creative, and Indica means more relaxed or sleepy.
Delta 8 Disposable Vape With High-Quality Ceramic Coil & Live Resin Terpenes
Disposable delta 8 vapes by Utoya feature cannabis-derived live-resin terpenes for a superior vaping experience. This a very pure, very concentrated vape product. It may be harsh on the throat to those who are not accustomed to concentrated cannabinoid products. Take small puffs. Do not exceed 3 seconds per puff.
You can puff on them longer, though it stands to note that you may feel a sort of “sneezing” sensation in your nostrils, and eyes if you do this. Extended hits will gradually degrade the life of the battery quicker. For the best results, don’t puff like a competition vapor champion. Enjoy it.
About this brand
We focus on quality control to ensure that all of our products are held to the highest standards. They are tested regularly for consistency, potency, and purity.
Utoya’s new "Entourage Blend" incorporates several active cannabinoids along with other key supporting cannabinoids to create the first line of products that offers effects like no other hemp derived product on the market today. On top of the strategic formulas we are using Live Resin terpenes derived directly from the flower with NO solvents completing the Entourage in a way that you will certainly appreciate. Available in Vapes, Edibles, Chocolates, Beverages and Flower.
We also take pride in our Online Vape Builder! With 6 different Cannabinoid blends to pair with 10 different Live Resin Terpenes, there is a blend for everyone!
At Utoya, our primary goal is to impact lives across the country. We do that by providing effective alternative solutions.
We stand behind our commitment to inspire hope and restore happiness. There’s always an alternative.