About this product
Hybrid Entourage THCP Enriched 1 Gram Vape Cartridge
This is NOT a 3 Pack of Vapes
The Hybrid variant of the Entourage Vape line by Utoya is here, and it’s here to take you to a new level of euphoric possibilities, now enriched with THCP! This formulation of cannabinoids is able to create an incredible buzz, that is very close to medicinal marijuana! These scientifically formulated cannabinoid balances to bring you a unique, and truly incredible experience. As seen in Episode 22 of Utoya Live!
Consumer Notice: The Entourage Elite Hybrid blend is not as thick as our Entourage Indica blend, however, it will likely require some warming up to get them started. You may want to use a higher power level on your vape battery to get it going. If you are having trouble, please follow this troubleshooting video guide.
We are so excited to share this new lineup of Hemp-Derived products. Our Entourage vape products are custom blended with FOUR active cannabinoids Delta 8, THC-O, HHC, and THCP along with key supporting cannabinoids CBD, CBN, and CBG. All snuggled up in the first-ever solvent-free Live Resin Terpenes.
Utoya’s Entourage line is the most complete and fulfilling smoking experience you could imagine.
About this brand
We focus on quality control to ensure that all of our products are held to the highest standards. They are tested regularly for consistency, potency, and purity.
Utoya’s new "Entourage Blend" incorporates several active cannabinoids along with other key supporting cannabinoids to create the first line of products that offers effects like no other hemp derived product on the market today. On top of the strategic formulas we are using Live Resin terpenes derived directly from the flower with NO solvents completing the Entourage in a way that you will certainly appreciate. Available in Vapes, Edibles, Chocolates, Beverages and Flower.
We also take pride in our Online Vape Builder! With 6 different Cannabinoid blends to pair with 10 different Live Resin Terpenes, there is a blend for everyone!
At Utoya, our primary goal is to impact lives across the country. We do that by providing effective alternative solutions.
We stand behind our commitment to inspire hope and restore happiness. There’s always an alternative.