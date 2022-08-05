Use Code LEAFLY at checkout for 5% off!



Entourage: Sativa 40 mg Mini Fruit Slices



The Entourage blends have been made into potent edible combinations that are meant to bring you an experience that is as close to the medicinal cannabis that the hemp industry has to offer. You won’t find blends like these anywhere else. The Sativa form of this edible is ready for fun, uplifting, creative, and has a nice head buzz! You will get a perfectly balanced blend for a Sativa-style day brought to you in the familiar form of a gummy. These gummies are top of the line, and third-party lab tested to ensure there are no metals, toxins, pesticides, or any harmful residuals.



As you may already know, hemp is already naturally a Sativa plant, and when we say Sativa, we aren’t actually referring to its scientific delineation, rather, we are referring to the euphoria profile that many smokers are familiar with. This variation of Sativa hemp edibles is sure to bring you the full-spectrum pleasure of the entourage effect with a complete upper, creative buzz.



Effects may take up to 1 hour to take effect and may last anywhere from 1 hour to 5 hours on average.



Note: due to the nature of THC-O, this product may be more chill than ready to play endless hours of competitive online gaming for a small handful of users.



Entourage Sativa edibles For An Upper Buzz

Sativa edibles? Sounds a bit redundant when you know what hemp is (Sativa), but in this sense of the word, it’s actually taking on its marketing meaning, which expresses that this edible will be more fun, creative, and uplifting in regards to the expected experience for most consumers.



This blend of hemp-derived cannabinoids creates a euphoric balance that aires more on the energetic side, and it’s a bit of a creeper, meaning it will take about 20 to 30 minutes before the effects are able to be felt. Most users feel a sort of roller-coaster upward rise and then the peak which can last anywhere from 1 to 5 hours on average.



Some people may experience shorter or longer times, as this depends on the chemical balance of the body.



What makes these edibles any more Sativa than another?

Sativa over the years has become less of a scientific term and more of a marketing term. While generally regarded as incorrect, it is something that we know that smokers understand. Sativa has always been in the hemp industry due to its scientific affiliation, strains, vapes with terpene profiles, and edibles that used terpenes to achieve their goals.



Initially, this was the only way that hemp could create the effects of Indica, Sativa, or Hybrid. Terpenes were the main steering wheel to the idea of the entourage effect when it came to the actual effects felt by the consumer.



Many companies stick with the terpene method. When Utoya discovered HHC, THC-O, and the powerful effects that can be obtained by combining these cannabinoids with others like Delta 8 THC, CBD, CBG, and CBN, it was another game entirely. It was apparent that we had begun unlocking the full spectrum of potential. These paired cannabinoids are present to ensure a more complete euphoric experience.



We felt that overall, the experience of the edibles with just Delta 8 was good, but it was missing something for those of us who really wanted more. Its experience could only be described as hallow but helpful. That’s when Utoya discovered the way to create true experiences through the formulation and balancing of hemp-derived cannabinoids!



It is the balances of these cannabinoids that are resembled on the colorful bar graph that marks the resemblance of each cannabinoid used by volume, or in other words, how much of each cannabinoid is in there.



Sativa is more Sativa due to the THC-O, Indica gets its effects primarily from the HHC, while Hybrid creates a beautiful balance of each, that can give a light body buzz mixed with a good head buzz that will help keep you moving and feeling good about your day.



Will Entourage edibles cause anxiety or trigger schizophrenia/psychotic episodes?

Disclaimer: To be 100% clear, we are not doctors and are not familiar with anyone’s individual case. Everything stated is based on studies, however, it is not a guarantee for anything. Everyone is different. It would be wrong to claim otherwise. Utoya does not manufacture drugs or pharmaceuticals.



These products are not regulated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, prevent, cure, treat, or alleviate any known medical conditions. For more information on how cannabinoids may affect your body, speak with your doctor about how cannabinoid use may affect you!



Hemp-derived products are very popular because they are known to be incredibly unlikely to create negative experiences, however, everyone is different, so if you really think that getting buzzed just isn’t for you, it might not be. Check out White CBG Delta 8 Flower for something lighter in spirit if you wanna dip your toe in the pool of getting buzzed.



For those without the ability to see a doctor and who just want to know what to do, our main advice is this: If you are bothered by racing thoughts and need to slow your mind down, we suggest using the Indica or Hybrid variant, as Sativa profiles are more likely to cause a rush of thoughts rather than escape from or balance with them.



Hybrid will be more likely to keep you ready for fun like Sativa but chill like Indica. Indica will likely have you headed for the couch.



Will Entourage Sativa edibles Get Me Buzzed?

This is considered a classic creeper, and it is known to get people pretty high. This stuff isn’t for beginners. Your tolerance for marijuana and/or other cannabinoids will play little to no factor in how high you may get from this edible. This is due to the nature of the product’s cannabinoid balances and edible type. Start slow and find your comfort zone.



Proper Storage For Edibles

Keep your edibles in their glass jar, in a dark spot, away from heat, sunlight, and light in general. Light destroys cannabinoids, as does heat. Keep them dark and cool for the longest-lasting freshness. Refrigeration works great.



Freezer storage may cause a loss of potency. When frozen, the cannabinoids become brittle in the cold and may fall or break off inside the jar. We don’t advise freezing your edibles, though we are aware of some people who do this and claim it doesn’t change for them. Maybe this will be true for you if you desire to try it. The less agitation the better.