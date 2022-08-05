About this product
THC-O Delta 8 Hot Hemp Pre-Rolls
Your Delta 8 THC, Delta 9 THC, or other psychoactive/non-psychoactive cannabinoid tolerance has no bearing on your tolerance for THC-O. Do not assume your tolerance level and start slow and find your comfort zone. Effects typically take 30 minutes to take effect and can last between 2 to 5 hours depending on the individual.
We do a live test of these products in Episode 15 of Utoya Live!
Common Experiences Felt:
Bright
Creative
Activity Loving
Giggly/Comical
Less Commonly Felt But Still Noted:
Couch-Lock
THC-O combined with Delta 8 THC makes these Hot Hemp Pre-rolls superior in experience. If you are looking for a perfectly crafted pre-roll, filled with select premium hemp flowers and just the perfect amount of shake to provide a smooth and enjoyable smoking experience, then you have found the perfect pre-rolls.
Our Hot Hemp pre-rolled joints are well made, perfectly packed, with a non-cotton filter tip.
Many Strains Available!
About this brand
We focus on quality control to ensure that all of our products are held to the highest standards. They are tested regularly for consistency, potency, and purity.
Utoya’s new "Entourage Blend" incorporates several active cannabinoids along with other key supporting cannabinoids to create the first line of products that offers effects like no other hemp derived product on the market today. On top of the strategic formulas we are using Live Resin terpenes derived directly from the flower with NO solvents completing the Entourage in a way that you will certainly appreciate. Available in Vapes, Edibles, Chocolates, Beverages and Flower.
We also take pride in our Online Vape Builder! With 6 different Cannabinoid blends to pair with 10 different Live Resin Terpenes, there is a blend for everyone!
At Utoya, our primary goal is to impact lives across the country. We do that by providing effective alternative solutions.
We stand behind our commitment to inspire hope and restore happiness. There’s always an alternative.