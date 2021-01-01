Valhalla Confections
Sweet Orange Soft Lozenges
About this product
Like biting into a ripe tangerine just pulled off the tree, Sweet Orange Lozenges will enliven your day and send you to Valhalla. Easy to cut into smaller doses, these heavenly lozenges are perfect for beginner's and experts alike because of their delicious flavor and ease of use. Valhalla Confections are creatively inspired and scientifically perfected in Boonton, NJ.
