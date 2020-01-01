 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
About Valhalla Confections

Valhalla was created by some good folks that wanted better. Simply put, we wanted a premium low-dose product, a safe and consistent product, that otherwise didn't exist. What was just an idea, quickly became a passion. After a couple of years of research and painstaking dedication, Valhalla was officially established in 2014. Valhalla handcrafted artisan products are creatively inspired and scientifically perfected. We offer precise dosing and even distribution while regularly engaging third party labs to independently certify potency and purity. Kosher & organic ingredients, gluten free, Fairtrade and eco-friendly practices are just some of the steps we’ve taken to ensure what you’re putting into your body is not just the most delicious - but of the highest quality available. With this simple approach, Valhalla has leapt to the front of the pack almost overnight - raising the bar for industry standards in quality and customer satisfaction. Committed to our customers' needs, which just so happen to be the same as ours, we couldn't be happier. Of course, we’re always looking to stay on the cutting edge, so if you have any ideas, we’re all ears.