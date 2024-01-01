Black Cherry Rabbit Hole D9 Gummies

by ValuSesh
THC —CBD —
About this product

This Black Cherry gummy "tastes like pie." 100% Vegan Gummies crafted with natural colors and flavors, in small batches, made in Wisconsin. Contains <0.3% Delta-9 THC.

Servings Per Unit: 30
Amount Per Serving: 20 mg Delta-9 THC.
Total Unit THC: 600mg
SUGGESTED USE: Start with 1/2 gummy and adjust with caution; effects may be felt within minutes or hours.

INGREDIENTS: Organic Tapioca Syrup, Cane Sugar, Pectin, Citric Acid, Natural Flavor, Natural Color. Gluten Free. 3rd Party-Tested for Quality Assurance.

About this brand

ValuSesh
*Best Bang for Buck* when it comes to D9 Gummies and other hemp goods:

600mg D9 for $40
6000mg D9 $250
And other great pricing!

Anyone can be the cheapest. Only one can be absolutely best bang for buck. We specialize in limited-release, small-batch Craft Hemp gummies made in Wisconsin. Our products are vegan and gluten-free, and we use organic ingredients and natural flavoring to ensure long lasting potency and quality (never corn syrup).

We ship across America! Free shipping over $50. Free returns within 30 days.
