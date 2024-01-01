Insanely huge enough for the entire tea party to share, this 6000mg worth of Rabbit Hole D9 gummies is a giant stash of mad proportions!



It saves to buy in bulk! Get 10 bags, 600mg each: 6 Assorted bags with up to ten flavors inside, PLUS a bag of Blood Orange, Watermelon, Green Apple, and Wild Cherry. Velvet chair and party favors not included.



These 100% Vegan Gummies are made with natural colors and flavors, crafted in small batches and made in Wisconsin. Contains <0.3% Delta-9 THC.



Amount Per Serving: 20 mg Delta-9 THC

Servings Per Satchel: 30

Satchels Per Box: 10



SUGGESTED USE: Start with 1/2 gummy and adjust with caution; effects may be felt within minutes or hours.



INGREDIENTS: Organic Tapioca Syrup, Cane Sugar, Pectin, Citric Acid, Natural Flavor, Natural Color. Gluten Free. 3rd Party-Tested for Quality Assurance.

