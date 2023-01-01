About this product
The Arizer V-Tower is ideal for those wanting quality vapor from a desktop vaporizer. It delivers thick vapor clouds with a dependable design from one of the titans of the vape industry. Built with a digital temperature control mechanism it offers an ideal amount of customization.
A truly mouth-watering vaping experience is ensured by the V-Tower's ceramic and glass heating element, as well as the robust whip.
The V-Tower's digital temperature control module puts the temperature in complete control of the user, with the ability to choose between temperatures of 122⁰ F to 500⁰ F (50⁰ C to 260⁰ C) to deliver the V-Tower to market at such a bargain price, Arizer did away with any unnecessary additions. In doing so they are able to offer a truly upper-class vaporizer at a price that appeals to all budgets.
What's in the box:
V-Tower Vaporizer Unit
1 x V-Tower Multi-Purpose Heater
1 x V-Tower Power Adapter
1 x V-Tower Glass Cyclone Bowl
1 x V-Tower Glass Aromatherapy Dish
1 x Glass Stirring Tool
1 x V-Tower 3 inch Whip (Silicone)
1 x Spare V-Tower Flat Screen
1 x Spare V-Tower Dome Screen
1 x Sample Aromatic Botanicals
1 x V-Tower Owner’s Manual
Technical specifications:
Ceramic Heating Element
Power: Wall outlet
Dimensions: aprox. 6 x 6 x 7.5 inches
Weight: 13 ounces
Temperature Range: 122 - 500 F
2 or 4 hour automatic shut off
3 Year manufacturer's warranty
