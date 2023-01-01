About this product
Boost: Black Edition Support
Swapping your Boost Nail
Unscrew Nail: Turn counterclockwise to unscrew nail, then lift nail to remove.
Lower nail and rotate clockwise to screw nail onto eRIG™.
*WARNING: DO NOT ATTEMPT TO REMOVE NAIL WHEN HOT.
Boost Glass Removal
Between your index finger and your thumb, firmly hold the base of the glass unit AS WELL AS the glass ring that attaches to the device, then push down with caution until the attachment is flush with the lip of the Boost unit.
Do not hold from base alone (water chamber) as the joint may break when attaching the glass. Remove glass with a straight up and down motion. Try not to twist. Hold the glass attachment by the connection port.
Cleaning your Glass attachment
To clean glass attachment, first remove the glass attachment from the eRig, then slowly pour 99% isopropyl alcohol into the mouthpiece until the unit is about 1/4 full.
Shake the attachment gently until clean. To rinse out the alcohol, pour water into the top (mouthpiece) until all alcohol is flushed out of the bottom of the attachment.
To remove all water from device, blow through mouthpiece and shake gently.
Charging your boost
Insert the Micro USB charger into the side of the Boost, then insert the other side of the charger into a USB port or AC adapter.
The power button shows a purple light when the device is being charged. A green light indicates charging is complete. Due to the size of the battery, it is recommended to charge 6-8 hours or overnight on an AC adapter to charge fully.
Try to remove the charging cord as soon as the unit is fully charged, as the cord will not stop the trickle down effect, meaning it will slowly start to lose power over time after a full charge, while plugged in. You can always just unplug and plug the unit back in to check if it needs a few more minutes for a full charge.
Please, be advised our charger for the Boost will charge the battery to about 20 to 30 cycles. If you use an external 18650 battery charger, you will get an approximately 50 cycles. This happens for all USB chargers. They do not put out enough amps to get the battery to its full performance. We use these chargers for the convenience it provides with today's technology.
Swapping your Boost Nail
Unscrew Nail: Turn counterclockwise to unscrew nail, then lift nail to remove.
Lower nail and rotate clockwise to screw nail onto eRIG™.
*WARNING: DO NOT ATTEMPT TO REMOVE NAIL WHEN HOT.
Boost Glass Removal
Between your index finger and your thumb, firmly hold the base of the glass unit AS WELL AS the glass ring that attaches to the device, then push down with caution until the attachment is flush with the lip of the Boost unit.
Do not hold from base alone (water chamber) as the joint may break when attaching the glass. Remove glass with a straight up and down motion. Try not to twist. Hold the glass attachment by the connection port.
Cleaning your Glass attachment
To clean glass attachment, first remove the glass attachment from the eRig, then slowly pour 99% isopropyl alcohol into the mouthpiece until the unit is about 1/4 full.
Shake the attachment gently until clean. To rinse out the alcohol, pour water into the top (mouthpiece) until all alcohol is flushed out of the bottom of the attachment.
To remove all water from device, blow through mouthpiece and shake gently.
Charging your boost
Insert the Micro USB charger into the side of the Boost, then insert the other side of the charger into a USB port or AC adapter.
The power button shows a purple light when the device is being charged. A green light indicates charging is complete. Due to the size of the battery, it is recommended to charge 6-8 hours or overnight on an AC adapter to charge fully.
Try to remove the charging cord as soon as the unit is fully charged, as the cord will not stop the trickle down effect, meaning it will slowly start to lose power over time after a full charge, while plugged in. You can always just unplug and plug the unit back in to check if it needs a few more minutes for a full charge.
Please, be advised our charger for the Boost will charge the battery to about 20 to 30 cycles. If you use an external 18650 battery charger, you will get an approximately 50 cycles. This happens for all USB chargers. They do not put out enough amps to get the battery to its full performance. We use these chargers for the convenience it provides with today's technology.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
ValuVape.com - The Top Cannabinoid Supplier
Valuvape.com is the ultimate destination for all your cannabinoid, edible, and vape product needs. As a leading online supplier, we provide customers with a vast selection of premium products that are both affordable and of the highest quality. Our goal is to offer our customers the best products available in the market, while also ensuring that they are getting the best value for their money.
We pride ourselves on sourcing our products only from the most reputable manufacturers and distributors in the industry. This allows us to ensure that all of our products are rigorously tested for purity and potency, so our customers can trust that they are getting the best possible product. We are constantly on the lookout for new and innovative products to add to our inventory, so our customers can always try the latest and greatest products on the market.
Our product selection includes a wide range of edibles, vape products, and smokeable cannabinoids, all available in different forms, flavors, and potencies. Our edibles range from sweet and delicious gummies to savory snacks, while our vape products come in a variety of forms, including cartridges, pods, and disposable pens. Our cannabinoid products include tinctures, capsules, and topicals, ensuring that we have a product that can meet everyone's needs.
At Valuvape.com, we are committed to providing our customers with a seamless shopping experience. Our website is easy to navigate, and we offer free shipping on all orders over $50. We also have a dedicated customer support team that is always available to help with any questions or concerns you may have.
In conclusion, if you are looking for a reliable and affordable source for high-quality cannabinoid, edible, and vape products, Valuvape.com is the place to go. With our wide selection of products, competitive pricing, excellent customer service, and commitment to quality, we are confident that you will find the perfect product to meet your needs. Shop with us today and experience the difference that Valuvape.com can make in your life!
We pride ourselves on sourcing our products only from the most reputable manufacturers and distributors in the industry. This allows us to ensure that all of our products are rigorously tested for purity and potency, so our customers can trust that they are getting the best possible product. We are constantly on the lookout for new and innovative products to add to our inventory, so our customers can always try the latest and greatest products on the market.
Our product selection includes a wide range of edibles, vape products, and smokeable cannabinoids, all available in different forms, flavors, and potencies. Our edibles range from sweet and delicious gummies to savory snacks, while our vape products come in a variety of forms, including cartridges, pods, and disposable pens. Our cannabinoid products include tinctures, capsules, and topicals, ensuring that we have a product that can meet everyone's needs.
At Valuvape.com, we are committed to providing our customers with a seamless shopping experience. Our website is easy to navigate, and we offer free shipping on all orders over $50. We also have a dedicated customer support team that is always available to help with any questions or concerns you may have.
In conclusion, if you are looking for a reliable and affordable source for high-quality cannabinoid, edible, and vape products, Valuvape.com is the place to go. With our wide selection of products, competitive pricing, excellent customer service, and commitment to quality, we are confident that you will find the perfect product to meet your needs. Shop with us today and experience the difference that Valuvape.com can make in your life!