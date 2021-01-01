Loading…
Vance Global

Delta 8 THC Gummies

The much requested DELTA-8 Gummies from Vance are here with all mystery flavors!

Serving Size: 1 Gummy
Servings Per Bag: 8
Amount Per Serving: 50mg delta-8 THC
Amount Per Bag: 400mg delta-8 THC
Ingredients: Corn syrup, sugar, pectin, citric acid, malic acid, delta-8 thc distillate, natural flavor, natural color, refined coconut oil, soy lecithin.
Please reuse the mylar bag or recycle it.
Gummy shape: Square
Gummy Colors: Black, Green and White.
Gummy Flavors: Mystery
Product Contains Less Than 0.3% THC
UPC Code: 687700052425
MADE IN A FACILITY THAT PROCESSES EGGS, MILK, PEANUTS, TREE NUTS, WHEAT.
