Vance Global
About this product
The much requested DELTA-8 Gummies from Vance are here with all mystery flavors!
Serving Size: 1 Gummy
Servings Per Bag: 8
Amount Per Serving: 50mg delta-8 THC
Amount Per Bag: 400mg delta-8 THC
Ingredients: Corn syrup, sugar, pectin, citric acid, malic acid, delta-8 thc distillate, natural flavor, natural color, refined coconut oil, soy lecithin.
Please reuse the mylar bag or recycle it.
Gummy shape: Square
Gummy Colors: Black, Green and White.
Gummy Flavors: Mystery
Product Contains Less Than 0.3% THC
UPC Code: 687700052425
MADE IN A FACILITY THAT PROCESSES EGGS, MILK, PEANUTS, TREE NUTS, WHEAT.
Serving Size: 1 Gummy
Servings Per Bag: 8
Amount Per Serving: 50mg delta-8 THC
Amount Per Bag: 400mg delta-8 THC
Ingredients: Corn syrup, sugar, pectin, citric acid, malic acid, delta-8 thc distillate, natural flavor, natural color, refined coconut oil, soy lecithin.
Please reuse the mylar bag or recycle it.
Gummy shape: Square
Gummy Colors: Black, Green and White.
Gummy Flavors: Mystery
Product Contains Less Than 0.3% THC
UPC Code: 687700052425
MADE IN A FACILITY THAT PROCESSES EGGS, MILK, PEANUTS, TREE NUTS, WHEAT.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!