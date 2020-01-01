Based in Southern California and was founded in 2017, VapeActive is a company driven to provide vape enthusiasts with excellent quality vaporizers at a most sensible and rational cost. The market has seen the rise of different products relative to the number of vaporizers and consumers as the figures steadily increase. Our goal is to provide our customers with an up to date collection of vaporizer products that are authentic and original without the premium price, we believe that no one should sacrifice quality for affordability. We closely work with the leading vaporizer brands which allows us to have the opportunity of securing a sizeable amount of items where we get notable discounts. These discounts we make use of to allow our customers to purchase our products at the most lowest price possible. We believe that one of our purpose is to help many smokers experience a more seamless transition from the conventional means of smoking to a way healthier alternative. Vaping has become more mainstream and has more followers and practitioners more than ever before. Shop with us and help us in our mission to make vaping affordable for everyone.