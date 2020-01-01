 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Vapefruit
Vapefruit Cover Photo

Vapefruit

Fruity Flavorful Goodness

About Vapefruit

Sometimes it’s all about the flavor. And If it’s flavor you’re craving, our Vapefruit brand can truly be described as over-the-top luscious. Mix our award-winning distillate with all natural fruit terpenes and voila! You have the amazing Vapefruit experience. Our award winning vape cartridges are tested and made with certified CCell technology for safety and extraordinary flavor. Treat yourself to the yumminess of Vapefruit and awaken your senses like never before.

Cartridges

more products

Available in

United States, Arizona