About this product

Mighty Vaporizer



The Mighty Vaporizer from Storz & Bickel delivers high quality vapor in a sleek, handheld design.



High Tech



The Mighty incorporates several cutting-edge thermal engineering features, enhancing the vaporization experience. The Mighty Vaporizer is a dual lithium-ion battery powered portable vaporizer that utilizes full convection hot air combined with conduction, and a high efficiency heat exchanger along with a LED temperature display and precise temperature control. About an inch taller and wider than Crafty, the Mighty vaporizer is almost twice the weight and features twice the battery capacity.

Unmatched Quality



The Mighty is hand-crafted in Germany by Storz & Bickel, the makers of the Volcano Vaporizer and Plenty Vaporizer, and is constructed of top quality materials for first-rate durability and functionality.

Superior Vapor



The Mighty's vapor quality is similar to the Volcano: dense, aromatic, and pure. The Mighty's effective vapor production system makes for an enjoyable experience without the learning curve or multitude of components found in other vaporizers.

What's in the Box



MIGHTY Vaporizer

Power Adapter

Mouthpiece

Liquid Pad

3x Normal Screens

Cleaning Brush

Filling Aid

Set of Spare Seal Rings

Storz & Bickel Grinder

User Manual



Features



For Aromatic Blends

For Solid Concentrates and Liquids When Using included Liquid Pad

Silent Two-Button Operation for Precise Temperature Control

Full Convection Hot Air + Conduction Combined

Haptic Vibration Alarm

High Efficiency Heat Exchanger

Battery & Temperature Displays