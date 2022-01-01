About this product
HIGHLIGHTS:
- Auto Draw Nano Vape Concealer
- Works with most Pre-Filled 510 Thread Cartridges
- High Capacity 380 mAh Battery
- Supper Compact & Lightweight
- Stealthy Breathing LED Indicator
- Aerospace Feel & Finish
Revised Contents:
1 X 380 mAh BeeBox Auto-Draw Oil Vaporizer
1 X 510 Thread Magnet Adapter
1 X Micro USB Charging Cable
Note: NO Cartridge / VapeTank Included
