About this product
Revised Contents:
1 X BeeKeeper 2.0 20W MOD Power Plant
1 X Refillable Oil Vape Tank
1 X The New, 12mm Wide Magnetic Conceal Adapter
1 X Micro USB Charging Cable
****Please note the old replacement magnet is NOT COMPATIBLE with the BEEKEEPER 2.0
HIGHLIGHTS:
- High Capacity Concealer
- Ultra Wide Bore Opening to fit ALL THICK PREFILLED cartridges
- Slim unique design with quality build and feel.
- Most Rips & Awesome Flavor
- Proprietary low resistance magnet design for a stronghold and maximized electric current
Beekeeper dimensions:
- L: 2.67" (68mm) W: 1.1"(28mm) H: 0.75"(19mm)
- 12 mm wide cartridge opening
- For 510 thread Cartridges (up to 12mm wide)
