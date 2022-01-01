About this product
The HoneyStick ELF Vape Kit Contains:
1 x The ELF Button-Less Battery
1 x Vape Cartridge / Tank
1 x Magnetic Adapter
1 x Micro USB Charging Cable
The Elf Auto Draw Conceal Oil Vaporizer features:
- Fits most wide tanks (11mm wide opening)
- Buttonless design
- 510 Adapter
- 3.7 Volts output
- Auto Feature
- Performance Ceramic Tank
- High Capacity 350mAh Battery
- High End Aluminum Body
The ELF dimensions:
L: 2.25"(57mm) W: 1.28"(32.5mm) H: 0.65"(16.5mm)
