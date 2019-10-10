About this product
Clementine – A Fine tune To Bliss
Clementine is a hybrid combining Lemon Skunk and Tangie strains. It’s sweet orange citrus flavor has happy, energizing, focused sativa effects.
FRAGRANCE: Citrus, orange, sweet, terpenic, fresh
EFFECT: Energizing, uplifting, happy
Numerous scientific researches that shared a light upon compelling therapeutic properties of CBD brought about the demand to create Cannabis Strains rich in CBD and low levels, or completely lacking the THC component. Thus a premium natural source of health was created, and the one that would not get you all hooped up along the way.
This purposely cultivated, organic product made of carefully selected specific Cannabis Strain profiles deliver tangible results in fighting number of medical problems such as inflammation processes, insomnia, help treat depression and anxiety while improving the bodily motoric functions and enhance mood, the list is long.
Our naturally grown, premium products do not contain added substances like Vegetable Glycerin (VG), Propylene Glycol (PG) or MCT, and are legal in all 50 states (containing no THC), and are tested at third party labs.
Clementine is a hybrid combining Lemon Skunk and Tangie strains. It’s sweet orange citrus flavor has happy, energizing, focused sativa effects.
FRAGRANCE: Citrus, orange, sweet, terpenic, fresh
EFFECT: Energizing, uplifting, happy
Numerous scientific researches that shared a light upon compelling therapeutic properties of CBD brought about the demand to create Cannabis Strains rich in CBD and low levels, or completely lacking the THC component. Thus a premium natural source of health was created, and the one that would not get you all hooped up along the way.
This purposely cultivated, organic product made of carefully selected specific Cannabis Strain profiles deliver tangible results in fighting number of medical problems such as inflammation processes, insomnia, help treat depression and anxiety while improving the bodily motoric functions and enhance mood, the list is long.
Our naturally grown, premium products do not contain added substances like Vegetable Glycerin (VG), Propylene Glycol (PG) or MCT, and are legal in all 50 states (containing no THC), and are tested at third party labs.
About this strain
Clementine is a energizing sativa-dominant strain that is made by crossing Tangie with Lemon Skunk. This strain is loved for its sweet taste and citrus aroma. Leafly users say Clementine is perfect for a wake and bake or activating your third eye to increase your focus. Clementine has won awards including the best sativa concentrate in 2015.
Clementine effects
Reported by real people like you
379 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
73% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
63% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
60% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
VapeNterps
Vape N Terps strives to formulate, select and deliver only the premium CBD products. Made of the finest Colorado grown hemp and pure plant sourced terpenes they come in range of 33 amazing flavors.
Carefully hand crafted, Vape N Terp Colorado CBD products are regularly tested by independent labs for potency and purity, providing that what we deliver to you is only the premium quality product.
We design and formulate our high potency vape CBD oils based on personal experience, regular feedback from our customers, knowing that you care about what you put into your body.
That is why Vape N Terp products are safe, effective, and will not get you high. They do not contain PG, VG, MCT, or THC.
Carefully hand crafted, Vape N Terp Colorado CBD products are regularly tested by independent labs for potency and purity, providing that what we deliver to you is only the premium quality product.
We design and formulate our high potency vape CBD oils based on personal experience, regular feedback from our customers, knowing that you care about what you put into your body.
That is why Vape N Terp products are safe, effective, and will not get you high. They do not contain PG, VG, MCT, or THC.