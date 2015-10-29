About this product
FRAGRANCE: Sweet, tropical, cedar, citrus
EFFECT: Uplifting, euphoric, energetic accompanied by a relaxing sensation
Although the list of health-beneficial components of Cannabis is quite extensive, for decades its name was primarily associated to the psychotropic effects of the THC or Tetrahydrocannabinol. However in recent years, another Cannabis active ingredient took over the spotlight completely: Cannabidiol, or the CBD.
Numerous scientific researches that shared a light upon compelling therapeutic properties of CBD brought about the demand to create Cannabis Strains rich in CBD and low levels, or completely lacking the THC component. Thus a premium natural source of health was created, and the one that would not get you all hooped up along the way.
This purposely cultivated, organic product made of carefully selected specific Cannabis Strain profiles deliver tangible results in fighting number of medical problems such as inflammation processes, insomnia, help treat depression and anxiety while improving the bodily motoric functions and enhance mood, the list is long.
Our naturally grown, premium products do not contain added substances like Vegetable Glycerin (VG), Propylene Glycol (PG) or MCT, and are legal in all 50 states (containing no THC), and are tested at third party labs.
About this strain
Pineapple Express is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Trainwreck with Hawaiian. While this strain rose to fame on the silver screen in 2008 amidst the release of Pineapple Express, it is a real strain that you can find on the shelves of dispensaries across the country. Since then, this strain has become a favorite in the hearts and minds of cannabis lovers. Pineapple Express produces long-lasting energetic effects that you can feel right away. Pineapple Express is 18% THC and may make you feel buzzy, alert, and creative. The best time to smoke Pineapple Express is in the morning, afternoon, or early evening hours. In terms of flavor, this strain packs a punch to your pallet with bright citrus notes infused with pineapple and earthy pine, thanks to the terpenes of caryophyllene, limonene, and pinene. Medical marijuana patients choose Pineapple Express to relieve symptoms associated with depression, pain, and fatigue. According to growers, this strain will flower into dense curly buds with dark green foliage and firey amber hairs. The average price per gram of Pineapple Express is $20.
About this brand
Carefully hand crafted, Vape N Terp Colorado CBD products are regularly tested by independent labs for potency and purity, providing that what we deliver to you is only the premium quality product.
We design and formulate our high potency vape CBD oils based on personal experience, regular feedback from our customers, knowing that you care about what you put into your body.
That is why Vape N Terp products are safe, effective, and will not get you high. They do not contain PG, VG, MCT, or THC.