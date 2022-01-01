About this product
Wifi OG – Set A Lite
Crossing Fire OG and The White creates this 60/40 sativa dominant hybrid. The aroma is earthy, pungent, and sweet. White Fire (Wifi OG) is great for increasing focus, creativity, happiness, and relaxation. Euphoric and nondrowsy blend.
FRAGRANCE: Pungent, earthy, sweet, sour
EFFECT: Uplifted, focused, energetic, calming
Although the list of health-beneficial components of Cannabis is quite extensive, for decades its name was primarily associated to the psychotropic effects of the THC or Tetrahydrocannabinol. However in recent years, another Cannabis active ingredient took over the spotlight completely: Cannabidiol, or the CBD.
Numerous scientific researches that shared a light upon compelling therapeutic properties of CBD brought about the demand to create Cannabis Strains rich in CBD and low levels, or completely lacking the THC component. Thus a premium natural source of health was created, and the one that would not get you all hooped up along the way.
This purposely cultivated, organic product made of carefully selected specific Cannabis Strain profiles deliver tangible results in fighting number of medical problems such as inflammation processes, insomnia, help treat depression and anxiety while improving the bodily motoric functions and enhance mood, the list is long.
Our naturally grown, premium products do not contain added substances like Vegetable Glycerin (VG), Propylene Glycol (PG) or MCT, and are legal in all 50 states (containing no THC), and are tested at third party labs.
About this brand
VapeNterps
Vape N Terps strives to formulate, select and deliver only the premium CBD products. Made of the finest Colorado grown hemp and pure plant sourced terpenes they come in range of 33 amazing flavors.
Carefully hand crafted, Vape N Terp Colorado CBD products are regularly tested by independent labs for potency and purity, providing that what we deliver to you is only the premium quality product.
We design and formulate our high potency vape CBD oils based on personal experience, regular feedback from our customers, knowing that you care about what you put into your body.
That is why Vape N Terp products are safe, effective, and will not get you high. They do not contain PG, VG, MCT, or THC.
