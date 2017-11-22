About this product
BANANA KUSH – WALK INTO A TROPICAL DREAM
This sweet, tropical indica-dominant blend gives a relaxed, uplifted, creative focus. Banana Kush crosses Skunk Haze and Ghost OG.The fresh banana taste will help increase happiness, better sleep, creativity, talkativeness, and calm attention.
FRAGRANCE: Sweet, fruity, pungent, tropical
EFFECT: Relaxed, care-free, uplifted, energetic
Although the list of health-beneficial components of Cannabis is quite extensive, for decades its name was primarily associated to the psychotropic effects of the THC or Tetrahydrocannabinol. However in recent years, another Cannabis active ingredient took over the spotlight completely: Cannabidiol, or the CBD.
Numerous scientific researches that shared a light upon compelling therapeutic properties of CBD brought about the demand to create Cannabis Strains rich in CBD and low levels, or completely lacking the THC component. Thus a premium natural source of health was created, and the one that would not get you all hooped up along the way.
Our naturally grown, premium products do not contain added substances like Vegetable Glycerin (VG), Propylene Glycol (PG) or MCT, and are legal in all 50 states (containing no THC), and are tested at third party labs.
About this strain
Banana kush is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Ghost OG and Skunk Haze. The result is a strain that tastes and smells like a bushel of fresh bananas. Banana Kush tends to provide a mellow buzz alongside a relaxed sense of euphoria. A great choice when dealing with stress or depression, Banana Kush also helps stimulate your creative juices and can help you remain talkative in social settings.
Banana Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
878 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Talkative
29% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
VapeNterps
Vape N Terps strives to formulate, select and deliver only the premium CBD products. Made of the finest Colorado grown hemp and pure plant sourced terpenes they come in range of 33 amazing flavors.
Carefully hand crafted, Vape N Terp Colorado CBD products are regularly tested by independent labs for potency and purity, providing that what we deliver to you is only the premium quality product.
We design and formulate our high potency vape CBD oils based on personal experience, regular feedback from our customers, knowing that you care about what you put into your body.
That is why Vape N Terp products are safe, effective, and will not get you high. They do not contain PG, VG, MCT, or THC.
