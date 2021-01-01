Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Vapexhale

Vapexhale

RezBlock™ Concentrate

About this product

Just add a few drops to the water in your HydraTube™ to keep resin from accumulating and affecting the flavor of your vapor. Your HydraTubes™ will thank you and so will your taste buds and lungs.

Contains up to 60 uses.
Ingredients: fruit extracts, vegetable glycerin, purified water, citric acid.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!