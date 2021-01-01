Vapexhale
RezBlock™ Concentrate
About this product
Just add a few drops to the water in your HydraTube™ to keep resin from accumulating and affecting the flavor of your vapor. Your HydraTubes™ will thank you and so will your taste buds and lungs.
Contains up to 60 uses.
Ingredients: fruit extracts, vegetable glycerin, purified water, citric acid.
