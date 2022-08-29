About this product
An evenly-balanced hybrid strain cultivated by crossing Sunset Sherbet, and Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies. With a broad terpene profile high in Limonene, Myrcene, Ocimene, and Caryophyllene this strain produces a centering, euphoric high accompanied by strong feelings of relaxation. The sweet and fruity taste makes this strain as delicious as it is powerful.
About this brand
Vapin Ape
Full Gram, Full Spectrum, Disposables for an evolved vaping experience.
Michigan Born and Bred
@Vapin__Ape
