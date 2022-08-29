About this product
This sativa hybrid strain is cultivated by crossing Durban Poison and Grapefruit. The terpenes profile is high in Terpinolene, Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene creating a cerebral, energetic, and motivating high that can be felt throughout your entire body. The taste that is both sweet, sour, and refreshing - just like a pink grapefruit.
Vapin Ape
Full Gram, Full Spectrum, Disposables for an evolved vaping experience.
Michigan Born and Bred
@Vapin__Ape
