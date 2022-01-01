About this product
Greenhouse Grown
The Maui Wowie BIG buds have finally arrived and at even better price. These Maui Wowie hemp buds are large and green with a super tight trim leaving no leaves unclipped. They feature that fruity mango like taste you would expect from a tropical fruit. This Maui Wowie flower will have you riding the waves!
Sativa Dominant Strain
Large Buds
Fruity Mango Nose
Hand Touched Buds
Lab Tested For Potency
All products contain less than 0.3% Δ9THC
Grown in accordance with a lawful hemp program
No seeds.
Consult your states hemp laws
About this brand
Vast Wellness Solutions
We are a licensed Hemp Wellness Company, located in Dallas, Texas. We pride ourselves in bringing compliant hemp cannabinoids to our consumers with results that you can count on. We specialize in sourcing high end hemp flower, topicals, and tinctures to meet our client's wellness needs.
Use code "Leafly" at checkout for 25% off your first order & a free 3.5 grams of CBD Hemp Flower!
