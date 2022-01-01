Greenhouse Grown



The Maui Wowie BIG buds have finally arrived and at even better price. These Maui Wowie hemp buds are large and green with a super tight trim leaving no leaves unclipped. They feature that fruity mango like taste you would expect from a tropical fruit. This Maui Wowie flower will have you riding the waves!



Sativa Dominant Strain

Large Buds

Fruity Mango Nose

Hand Touched Buds

Lab Tested For Potency

All products contain less than 0.3% Δ9THC

Grown in accordance with a lawful hemp program

No seeds.

Consult your states hemp laws