This strain has large aromatic green buds with plentiful orange hairs. The fragrance from this strain is more fruit than gas, grown indoors and has a rich terpene profile. The Cannabinoid profile is solid and the benefits of this strain will be felt for a good while after consumption.
Vast Wellness Solutions
We are a licensed Hemp Wellness Company, located in Dallas, Texas. We pride ourselves in bringing compliant hemp cannabinoids to our consumers with results that you can count on. We specialize in sourcing high end hemp flower, topicals, and tinctures to meet our client's wellness needs.
Use code "Leafly" at checkout for 25% off your first order & a free 3.5 grams of CBD Hemp Flower!
