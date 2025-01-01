About this product
Purple Poison
VAYUPre-rolls
HybridTHC 16%CBD —
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
- Negatives:Dry mouthDry eyes
- Feelings:CreativeEnergeticTalkative
- Helps with:AnxietyDepressionInsomnia
- Terpenes:CaryophyllenePineneLimonene
Purple Poison effects are mostly calming.
Purple Poison potency is higher THC than average.
Purple Poison is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Purple Urkle and Tangerine Dream. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel creative, energetic, and talkative. Purple Poison has 16% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Purple Poison, before let us know! Leave a review.
