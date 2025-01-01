About this product
Tropicana Cherry Live Resin Diamond Sauce
VAYUResin
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this product
About this strain
Trop Cherry (aka Tropicana Cherry, or Cherry Trop) is a modern marijuana strain from Relentless Genetics. Trop Cherry is a cross of Tropicana Cookies and Cherry Cookies f3. Trop Cherry smells like a dank tangerines and cherry, with a functional daytime high. Relentless Genetics works out of Colorado and also does Rozay, and Frozay. A Trop Cherry just took first place in a Michigan Cannabis Cup in 2022.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item