Veda Chews

Gold CBD Veda Chews

About this product

The Gold CBD Veda Chews contain a minimally psychoactive 1:1 ratio of CBD to THC, and are excellent for treating a wide range of symptoms, including pain, inflammation, and anxiety. Sugar free, Gluten Free, Vegan, Non-GMO, Soy Free.

Per Chew: 10 mg CBD, 10 mg THC
Per Package: 40 mg CBD, 40 mg THC

Ingredients:
Soluble Corn Fiber, Coconut Milk, Erythritol, Xylitol, Cocoa Powder, Cocoa Butter, Sunflower Lecithin, Fractionated Coconut Oil, Natural Flavors, Sea Salt.

Contains no known allergens.
