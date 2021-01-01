Veda Chews
Silver CBD Veda Chews
About this product
Top Seller! The Silver CBD Chews contain a 3:1 ratio of CBD to THC, and are an excellent option for patients who prefer non-psychoactive relief. Great for overall pain relief, chronic migraines, dyskinesia, tremors, and depression. Sugar Free, Gluten Free, Vegan, Non-GMO, Soy Free.
Per Chew: 15 mg CBD, 5 mg THC
Per Package: 60 mg CBD, 20 mg THC
Ingredients:
Soluble Corn Fiber, Coconut Milk, Erythritol, Xylitol, Coconut Flour, Cocoa Butter, Coconut Milk Powder, Sunflower Lecithin, Fractionated Coconut Oil, Natural Flavors, Sea Salt.
Contains no known allergens.
