Veil

Odor elimination spray for the modern cannabis user

Our fragrance is a harmonious blend of sweet orange, black pepper and Virginia cedar essential oils.
Cannabis is finally a normal part of life. And that’s a good thing. We’re here to help you enjoy it.
Veil doesn't just cover up smoke odor, it eliminates the odorous molecules from your environment.
About Veil

Get 20% off your 1st order! Rather than masking the smell of smoke, Veil breaks it down on a molecular level. We worked with chemists who have over 30 years of experience developing notable household products that you know, and probably love. Our spray is eco-friendly, non-toxic, and made in the USA (yee-haw). Once Veil has worked its magic, all traces of smoke odor will be virtually undetectable. What you’re left with is our thoughtfully mixed fragrance, made with organic essential oils that are easy on the nose and the environment.

