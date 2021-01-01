About this product

The exclusive dual preheat function heats the tank and coils separately to ensure even distribution of heat both from the coil and tank.

-Uniform heating around the outside of the atomizer which heats up to 50°C / 122 °F, designed to fluidify liquid with poor fluidity during low-temperature environments.

-Coil preheats for 2 seconds to speed up the liquid flow efficiency to enhance performance.

-3 Power Outputs

-6 Safety Protections



Battery Capacity: 500mAh

Dimension: 50*44.7*16.3mm

Power output: 8~12W

Cartridge resistance range: 1.1~1.4Ω

Dual pre-heat function: Tank pre-heat; Coil pre-heat

Tank pre-heat temperature: 122℉±40℉（50℃±5℃）