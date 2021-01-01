Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Velxtech

Velxtech

Prism Battery

About this product

The exclusive dual preheat function heats the tank and coils separately to ensure even distribution of heat both from the coil and tank.
-Uniform heating around the outside of the atomizer which heats up to 50°C / 122 °F, designed to fluidify liquid with poor fluidity during low-temperature environments.
-Coil preheats for 2 seconds to speed up the liquid flow efficiency to enhance performance.
-3 Power Outputs
-6 Safety Protections

Battery Capacity: 500mAh
Dimension: 50*44.7*16.3mm
Power output: 8~12W
Cartridge resistance range: 1.1~1.4Ω
Dual pre-heat function: Tank pre-heat; Coil pre-heat
Tank pre-heat temperature: 122℉±40℉（50℃±5℃）
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!