Velxtech
Prism Battery
About this product
The exclusive dual preheat function heats the tank and coils separately to ensure even distribution of heat both from the coil and tank.
-Uniform heating around the outside of the atomizer which heats up to 50°C / 122 °F, designed to fluidify liquid with poor fluidity during low-temperature environments.
-Coil preheats for 2 seconds to speed up the liquid flow efficiency to enhance performance.
-3 Power Outputs
-6 Safety Protections
Battery Capacity: 500mAh
Dimension: 50*44.7*16.3mm
Power output: 8~12W
Cartridge resistance range: 1.1~1.4Ω
Dual pre-heat function: Tank pre-heat; Coil pre-heat
Tank pre-heat temperature: 122℉±40℉（50℃±5℃）
